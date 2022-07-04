Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Raised by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 299,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.