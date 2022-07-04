Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 299,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,992. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

