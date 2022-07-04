Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.