Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 8.5% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $279,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period.
SCHV opened at $63.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.38.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
