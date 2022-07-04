Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCOTF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.89) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($79.79) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 during trading on Monday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

