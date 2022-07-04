Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Down 3.6%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.
The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.
Scully Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:SRL)
Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
