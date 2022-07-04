Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Trading Down 3.6%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. ( NYSE:SRL Get Rating ) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,776 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.60% of Scully Royalty worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Company Profile (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

