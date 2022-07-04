SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $597,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 762,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 47,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

