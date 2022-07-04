ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.46 on Thursday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.55.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.