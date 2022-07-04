ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 5.0% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 48.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $119,417.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.03. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

