Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 7.15 ($0.09) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.26). The company has a market capitalization of £10.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.55.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.