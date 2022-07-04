Short Interest in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Grows By 23.3%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE AMPS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,045. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

