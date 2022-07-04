Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Declines By 37.9%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,006,667 shares of company stock worth $4,337,762 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 2,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

