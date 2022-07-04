Short Interest in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Drops By 23.2%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ANZU traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,786. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 609,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,341,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after buying an additional 830,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.