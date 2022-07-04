Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Increases By 25.0%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,591. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

