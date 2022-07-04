Short Interest in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Declines By 25.0%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,391,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 487,909 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPAR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,653. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

