Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Grows By 23.9%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.28. 161,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,942. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CF Industries by 1,993.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 337,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after buying an additional 321,628 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,380,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

