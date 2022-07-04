Short Interest in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Declines By 29.2%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,551. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cloopen Group by 417.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloopen Group during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

