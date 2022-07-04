Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Increases By 55.8%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.35. Crimson Wine Group has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.