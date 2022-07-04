Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Expands By 24.3%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ DH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.49. 14,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30.
Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
