Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Decreases By 27.9%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 893,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 192,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. 351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $58.55.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.