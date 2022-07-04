Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Increases By 36.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,627. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,267,000 after buying an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

