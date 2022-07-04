Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Increases By 36.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,627. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
