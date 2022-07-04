Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Declines By 22.9%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 388,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 43,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

First Wave BioPharma ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Wave BioPharma will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

