Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rises By 38.0%

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 464,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 4,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 115.70% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.