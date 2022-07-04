Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 31.3%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,091,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,045,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLCNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.09. 55,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,036. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

