Short Interest in Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Declines By 33.7%

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIZ. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

EBIZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,548. Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64.

