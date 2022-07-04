Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Decreases By 26.5%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. 250,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.60%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

