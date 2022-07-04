Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Drops By 32.4%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

IBDSF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,160. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

About Iberdrola (Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

