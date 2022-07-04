Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Drops By 32.4%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
IBDSF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,160. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.
About Iberdrola (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iberdrola (IBDSF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.