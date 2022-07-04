Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Decreases By 37.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IDRA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.44. 4,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,171. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

