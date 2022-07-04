Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Decreases By 37.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
IDRA traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.44. 4,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,171. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
