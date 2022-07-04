Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Decreases By 29.6%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,678. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.