Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Decreases By 29.6%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 1,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,678. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,834,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 183.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 214,481 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 175,105 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 363.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 173,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

