Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Decreases By 33.1%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,900 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 1,051,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 187,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,990. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jervois Global to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 1.00 to 1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.