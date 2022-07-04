Short Interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Declines By 32.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaixin Auto stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

