Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Expands By 34.6%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 31st total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
KB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
