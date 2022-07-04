Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Decreases By 30.0%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LVTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

