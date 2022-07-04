Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Drops By 22.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 54,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.88.
About Nighthawk Gold
