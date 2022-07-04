Short Interest in Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Drops By 22.5%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 54,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.88.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

