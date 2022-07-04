Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rises By 26.5%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DNB Markets cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,128. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

