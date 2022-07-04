Short Interest in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Drops By 33.9%

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

