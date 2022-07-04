Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Increases By 22.2%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NKG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,843. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

