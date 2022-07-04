Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Declines By 28.2%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Orica has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Get Orica alerts:

About Orica (Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.