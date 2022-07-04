Short Interest in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Rises By 24.1%

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,718. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $293.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

