Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Increases By 35.6%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $15.15. 3,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,328. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 707.75%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

