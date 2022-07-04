Short Interest in SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Rises By 28.4%

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SICRF remained flat at $$71.95 during midday trading on Monday. SimCorp A/S has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66.
About SimCorp A/S (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SimCorp A/S (SICRF)
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for SimCorp A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SimCorp A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.