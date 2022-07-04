Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Drops By 25.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of STWRY opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

