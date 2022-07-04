Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Declines By 24.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Danske cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SSAAY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.