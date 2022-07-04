Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declines By 26.2%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,608,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 6,247,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $63.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

