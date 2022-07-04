Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 35.3%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 6,404,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.7 days.

UNCFF stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. UniCredit has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

