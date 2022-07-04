Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Decreases By 36.3%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 36.3% from the May 31st total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 365.2 days.

Shares of WSPOF opened at $112.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.33. WSP Global has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $149.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

