SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.96.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SLG stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,501,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,222,000 after acquiring an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.