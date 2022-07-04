SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $56.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLG. Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. 19,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,318. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

