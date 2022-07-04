SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $57.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.96.

NYSE:SLG opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

