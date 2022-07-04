SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SMBK stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $24.25. 298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,756. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

